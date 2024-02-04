The Season One Star Trek: Enterprise Episode That Spelled Doom For The Entire Series

It's worth recalling that "Star Trek: Enterprise" is one of the less popular "Star Trek" shows. "Enterprise" debuted in late September 2001, and was set about a century before the events of the original "Star Trek" series. It followed the adventures of the very first human vessel sent on a long-range space voyage, and took place at a time when a lot of familiar "Star Trek" technologies/notions hadn't been invented yet; there were no tractor beams, no shields, no human-safe transporters, and no Prime Directive. "Enterprise" clearly wanted to revive the old-world frontiersmanship so familiar to fans of the 1966 series.

"Enterprise," however, only lasted four seasons; the three previous Trek shows ran for seven years each. The series was canceled in 2005, and, at the time, it seemed like "Star Trek" was pretty much over and done with. Some might credit the show's writing as a culprit for its unpopularity; it was slower-paced and more pointedly old-fashioned than the shows that came before it. Others might posit that "Star Trek," with its messages of peace and diplomacy, didn't have a place in a vengeance-mongering, post-9/11 America. Whatever the reason, "Enterprise" is largely seen as a failure, a hokey Trek that never found its footing.

"Enterprise" co-creator Brannon Braga would agree with that last statement. In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Braga admitted that he saw the writing on the wall very early on. Evidently, he felt that "Terra Nova" (October 24, 2001), only the sixth episode of the series, proved that "Enterprise" was pointed in the wrong direction.