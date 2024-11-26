Peter Weller Played A Star Trek Villain Years Before His Into Darkness Role

The villain who everyone remembers from "Star Trek Into Darkness" is Khan "John Harrison" Noonien Singh (Benedict Cumberbatch). In the Kelvin timeline film, Khan's wrath is focused not on James T. Kirk, but on Admiral Marcus (Peter Weller).

Marcus, who's a warhawk and head of intelligence division Section 31, wants Starfleet to bring the Klingon Empire to heel. In the original "Star Trek" timeline, it was the Enterprise crew (in the classic episode "Space Seed") who discovered Khan and his other human "augment" followers. These superhumans had tried to conquer Earth in the 20th century, but were driven out and escaped Earth aboard the SS Botany Bay, going into cryosleep to weather the passing of time.

In the Kelvin timeline, Marcus reawakens Khan and puts him to work designing weapons, holding his other augment followers hostage. Khan escapes and wages a one-man war against Starfleet before fleeing to the Klingon homeworld Qo'noS. Marcus then tries to get an unsuspecting Kirk (Chris Pine) to start a war by attacking Khan on Qo'noS. (This is why you don't let 9/11 truthers write your movies.)

"Into Darkness" was not Weller's first trip to the final frontier. In 2005, he guest-starred on the penultimate episodes of "Star Trek: Enterprise" — the two parter "Demons" and "Terra Prime." Weller's "Enterprise" character was also a villain, one like Admiral Marcus in some striking ways.