Star Trek: Lower Decks Confronts The Elephant In The Room With A Hilarious Meta Joke

This post contains spoilers for the season 4 finale of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

At the end of the last episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," the season's villain was finally revealed. Throughout the season, a mysterious white UFO was flying about the quadrant, merrily exploding random non-Federation ships. Over the course of several episodes, it was revealed that the UFO, its pilot unknown, was actually transporting its victims to a distant planet, and not killing them. In "The Inner Fight," the face of the pilot was finally revealed: It was none other than Nick Locarno (Robert Duncan McNeill), a character not seen since a 1992 episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Locarno was, of course, a hotshot would-be pilot attending Starfleet Academy in the episode "The First Duty" (March 30, 1992). In the episode, he convinced several friends — including Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) — to fly a particularly dangerous stunt maneuver during a flight show. The stunt ended up killing a classmate, and Locarno likewise convinced his friends to cover up his culpability. He was eventually caught and drummed out of Starfleet. Now, 13 years later, Locarno has re-emerged and is even played by the same actor.

McNeill, however, also played a very similar character named Tom Paris, one of the regular characters on "Star Trek: Voyager." Paris, it seems, was directly modeled on Locarno, and the "Voyager" creators even briefly considered making them the same character. But Locarno was rejected because he killed a student, and that wasn't a good place to start with a new series.

In the newest "Lower Decks" episode, Lieutenant Rutherford (Eugene Cordero) comments that Locarno looks an awful lot like Tom Paris. Lieutenant Boimler (Jack Quaid), meanwhile, claims he doesn't see the similarity.