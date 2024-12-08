John Billingsley's Favorite & Least Favorite Star Trek: Enterprise Episodes

Dr. Phlox, as played by John Billingsley on "Star Trek: Enterprise," may be one of the best characters in the franchise. Phlox was on board the Enterprise as part of a species exchange program, and he was eager to serve among humans, tickled by their optimism and amused by their prudishness. He was a Denobulan, a species with its own set of medical ethics (the will of the patient supersedes an Earth doctor's pledge to first do no harm), leading to some principled discussions of right and wrong. His species also married into vast, complex polycules where each man takes three wives and each woman takes three husbands. When asked if that made things complicated on his homeworld, Phlox smiled impishly and replied, "Yes."

Phlox was always upbeat, however, and was eager to explain cultural differences to curious human seekers. Phlox also practiced weird, but scientifically proven, medical techniques, often using animal excretions and unusual herbs to cure the crew of the Enterprise. He was like your laidback hippie uncle from Venice, California.

Dr. Phlox may be Billingsley's most visible acting role, although he had been appearing on TV since the early '90s, playing supporting parts in shows like "The X-Files," "Northern Exposure," and "NYPD Blue." He was in all 13 episodes of the 2000 sci-fi series "The Others," and, after "Enterprise," would have regular roles on "The Nine," "True Blood," "Intelligence," and "Stitchers."

In 2010, Billingsley participated in a fan-driven FAQ, hosted by StarTrek.com. He was asked his favorite and least favorite episodes of "Enterprise" — that didn't feature Dr. Phlox — and the affable actor had definite answers. Curiously, neither his favorite nor his least favorite were particularly notorious or beloved among Trekkies.