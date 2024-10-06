How Star Trek: Enterprise Would Have Brought Back William Shatner's Kirk
"Star Trek: Enterprise" was the first "Star Trek" series to look backwards into history, not forward into the future. A prequel series set in the 22nd century, it followed the crew of the original Starship Enterprise (designation NX-01). Despite its unexplored setting (no Federation yet!), the series often felt like it was playing the "Trek" beats. Even series star (as Captain Jonathan Archer) Scott Bakula has expressed some disappointment with "Enterprise," from iits demanding 26-episodes-a-season length to the most panned "Star Trek" finale since "Turnabout Intruder," "These Are The Voyages."
The fourth and final season of "Enterprise" is its best. It's also the one that leaned most heavily on fanservice (your call on if those two facts are coincidence). Human augments like Khan, Brent Spiner as Data's ancestor, Orion slave girls, Romulan villains, Tholians, and the Mirror Universe — "Enterprise" season 4 had it all.
As documented in the "Star Trek" oral history book "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek" (a companion to the documentary series of the same name) "Enterprise" season 4's showrunner — the late Manny Coto — had even more unrealized plans to thrill Trekkies. One of them? Bring in Captain Kirk (and one-time /Film op-ed contributor) himself, William Shatner, for a guest appearance.
But, wait, "Enterprise" was set more than 100 years before Kirk captained a starship, boldly going where no (hu)man had gone before? How could this have worked? According to Coto, Shatner's return was a story pitched by the actor himself: he would be playing Captain Kirk from the Mirror Universe, and a time-displaced one at that.
Star Trek: Enterprise took a look in a mirror (universe), darkly
So, backing up, what is the "Mirror Universe"? Well, before "multiverse" was shorthand for "corporate mandated crossover," "Star Trek" explored the idea of alternate dimensions in the classic season 2 episode, "Mirror, Mirror." After a transporter malfunction, Kirk, Doctor McCoy (DeForest Kelley), Scottie (James Doohan), and Uhura (Nichelle Nichols) swap places with their counterparts from another universe.
In this Mirror Universe," there is no Federation and mankind has instead subjugated their alien neighbors as the Terran Empire. On starships like the ISS Enterprise, mutinies are encouraged as a Darwinian promotion structure. Mirror Kirk has stayed alive with a device called the "Tantalus Field," which can remotely vaporize anyone he chooses.
The later "Deep Space Nine" episodes set in the Mirror Universe established that Spock (Leonard Nimoy) had taken control of the empire and reformed. Presumably, his first speed bump to power was Kirk. Coto's story would've filled in this detail: Mirror Spock had gotten ahold of the Tantalus Field and used it on Kirk. This unmade "Enterprise" episode would reveal that the weapon did not disintegrate its targets, but transported them to a pocket universe. Mirror Kirk, dubbed "Tiberius" by Coto, would've made himself leader of the Tantalus field's prisoners:
"They've forged this kind of community in basically a prison. The idea was what if Archer and the Enterprise stumbled into this pocket universe and evil Tiberius Kirk was now an older man, but still formidable, and wanted to take control of the Enterprise and escape. It was a prison escape. So it would have been evil Kirk, William Shatner, Tiberius, trying to take over the Enterprise with other minions who had been trapped there."
Why Star Trek: Enterprise's Mirror Kirk episode never happened
Manny Coto claimed the episode didn't happen because Paramount wouldn't pay Shatner's fee. His "conspiratorial thinking" was that they'd already written the show off as dead and weren't interested in even trying to save it with the publicity of a Shatner guest spot.
"Enterprise" season 4 still had its Mirror Universe episode, but without any special guest stars. Set entirely in the Mirror Universe with no interdimensional crossover from the "real" main cast, "In A Mirror, Darkly" followed up a different episode of the original series. Not "Mirror, Mirror," but "The Tholian Web." In that episode, the USS Defiant lost all hands and fell into the cracks between dimensions, never to be seen again. "In A Mirror, Darkly" revealed the ship was pulled across space and time into the 22nd century Mirror Universe by that world's Tholians. The Mirror NX-01 crew steal the ship to conquer the Terran Empire for themselves.
If "Enterprise" had gotten a season 5, Coto planned for sequels to "In A Mirror, Darkly." Alas, it's probably 20 years too late. As for Shatner, he's still willing to play Kirk again at age 93, provided some demands are met.