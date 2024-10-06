How Star Trek: Enterprise Would Have Brought Back William Shatner's Kirk

"Star Trek: Enterprise" was the first "Star Trek" series to look backwards into history, not forward into the future. A prequel series set in the 22nd century, it followed the crew of the original Starship Enterprise (designation NX-01). Despite its unexplored setting (no Federation yet!), the series often felt like it was playing the "Trek" beats. Even series star (as Captain Jonathan Archer) Scott Bakula has expressed some disappointment with "Enterprise," from iits demanding 26-episodes-a-season length to the most panned "Star Trek" finale since "Turnabout Intruder," "These Are The Voyages."

The fourth and final season of "Enterprise" is its best. It's also the one that leaned most heavily on fanservice (your call on if those two facts are coincidence). Human augments like Khan, Brent Spiner as Data's ancestor, Orion slave girls, Romulan villains, Tholians, and the Mirror Universe — "Enterprise" season 4 had it all.

As documented in the "Star Trek" oral history book "The Center Seat: 55 Years of Star Trek" (a companion to the documentary series of the same name) "Enterprise" season 4's showrunner — the late Manny Coto — had even more unrealized plans to thrill Trekkies. One of them? Bring in Captain Kirk (and one-time /Film op-ed contributor) himself, William Shatner, for a guest appearance.

But, wait, "Enterprise" was set more than 100 years before Kirk captained a starship, boldly going where no (hu)man had gone before? How could this have worked? According to Coto, Shatner's return was a story pitched by the actor himself: he would be playing Captain Kirk from the Mirror Universe, and a time-displaced one at that.