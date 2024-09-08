Why Scott Bakula Hated Star Trek: Enterprise's 26-Episode Count

Bakula, discussing "Enterprise" with his old castmates and co-creator Brannon Braga, got into some of the problems the show faced. Something he pushed back on from the beginning, he said, was doing 26 episodes a season. "26 episodes a year is stupid [...] I said, what the hell was that all about? It was like, you have too much product, you don't have room to air it, and [the cast is] exhausted."

The exhaustion was felt on the writing side as well, per Braga. "It gets hard to do 26 episodes that fully exploit the potential of the show [...] by the middle of the second season, it was like let's either stop or let's do something radical," he recalled. Bakula also pinpointed "Enterprise" season 2 as the pivotal season, recalling Braga summoning him to his office to discuss how the show needed some innovation.

Said innovation was to structure the third season around an overarching story. After enigmatic aliens known as the Xindi attack Earth, the Enterprise sets out to investigate. This structure still allowed for standalone episodes throughout the season, though, a la the Dominion War arc of "Deep Space Nine" and the typical season structure of UPN neighbor "Buffy The Vampire Slayer."

"Season 3 was the first time I was actually enjoying writing every single episode, and I think it showed," Braga recalled. Bakula also got his wish: season 3 was cut to 24 episodes and then season 4 was cut to 22. Oh the irony, the best seasons of "Enterprise" are also the shortest.