Star Trek Legend William Shatner Has Two Conditions To Return As Kirk - And They're Big

When it comes to "Star Trek" characters, there's no one quite as legendary as James Tiberius Kirk, the Captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise on the very first "Star Trek" series back in 1966. Played by William Shatner, the character became a cornerstone of a greater franchise universe — the captain who really set the tone for all of the other captains to come. Shatner last played the character onscreen in the 1994 film "Star Trek Generations," which was a complicated and controversial send-off for Kirk. However, he told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2024 that he is open to playing the character again ... with two major conditions.

Bringing back an older version of Kirk back would be sort of difficult since the character died in "Generations." Of course, given that various timelines and time travel are a part of the "Star Trek" universe, it isn't entirely out of the realm of possibility. It would just boil down to the 92-year-old Shatner being game to film, and everyone being willing to follow his pair of rules.