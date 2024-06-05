Jonathan Frakes Isn't Ready To Give Up On Star Trek: Legacy

Even before the third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard" finished airing on Paramount+ in 2023, showrunner Terry Matalas was speaking openly about wanting to make a spinoff called "Star Trek: Legacy." The third season of "Picard" was far better than the previous two seasons, and Trekkies began to excitedly speculate about its continuation, constructing entire pitch packets in their minds.

The final episode of "Picard" saw the U.S.S. Titan-A rechristened as the Enterprise-G, with Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) serving as its captain. Raffi (Michelle Hurd), her ex-girlfriend, was her first officer, and Picard's son Jack (Ed Speleers) had been rushed through Starfleet Academy so that he could serve as an ensign. It seemed like the setting and premise for "Legacy" was firmly in place.

Other supporting players from "Picard" would serve as the rest of the ensemble and, to make things even more tantalizing, audiences were even treated to a post-credits cameo from the presumed-dead Q (John De Lancie), the impish trickster god. Matalas had essentially snuck a backdoor pilot into "Picard" and took to social media to whip fans into a letter-writing frenzy, hoping to pressure Paramount into greenlighting the new series.

The Streaming Wars, however, ended badly for everyone and Paramount+ has had to scale back everything. It's canceled most of the new "Star Trek" shows that have debuted since 2017, shortened another show into a movie, and generally communicated that "Star Trek" is contracting, not expanding. Matalas was then hired to oversee Marvel Studios' upcoming "Vision" series, pretty much killing any hope for "Legacy."

In an interview with IndieWire, however, longtime "Star Trek" director and actor Jonathan Frakes claimed that "Legacy" could still come into being. At the very least, he still hopes it might.