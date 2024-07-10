Playing Dax In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Took A Toll On Actress Terry Farrell

The character of Jadzia Dax (Terry Farrell) on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" belongs to a species called the Trill. Many Trills are capable of conjoining with long-lived, surgically implanted, worm-like symbionts that live in their abdomens. The symbionts get passed from host to host during their lifetimes, sharing a consciousness with each one. Dax is partially a 22-year-old woman, but, thanks to her symbiont, also possesses the memories and personalities of seven previous hosts, including — most recently — a rowdy old man named Curzon. Captain Sisko (Avery Brooks) was friends with Curzon and was thrilled to meet Jadzia, the next incarnation in his friend's life. He affectionately called her "old man."

When "Deep Space Nine" began, the writers focused heavily on Dax's relationship with the young, idealistic Dr. Bashir (Alexander Siddig), an insufferably flirt. Dr. Bashir would frequently proposition Dax, and she, with the patience of a centuries-old sage, would rebuff him. For the first few years, Dax was depicted as wizened, but demure, rarely given stories of her own. It wouldn't be until later in the series that Dax would be presented as something more of an action star. She would tool around with old Klingon friends, and could handily best them in hand-to-hand combat. She was also frequently seen playing cards with Ferengi into the wee hours. She would eventually marry the Klingon Worf (Michael Dorn).

Farrell was happy about the uptick in stories, although it eventually started to tire her out as an actress. Eventually, Farrell asked that her role be reduced, which led to the controversial decision to kill her off at the end of the show's sixth season. Farrell discussed her fatigue in a 2011 interview with StarTrek.com.