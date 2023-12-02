Star Trek's Most Ironic Weapon: The Genesis Device Explained

Here's a fun piece of trivia: when Dr. Carol Marcus (Bibi Besch) proposes the Genesis Device in her proposal video in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan," is it accompanied by an animated simulation showing a dead moon being magically terraformed within a matter of seconds. The animated simulation, rendered by Industrial Light and Magic, was the first instance of a fully rendered CGI sequence in a feature film. According to the October 1982 issue of American Cinematographer Magazine, the Genesis simulation was originally envisioned as a more traditionally realized sequence wherein a character turns a rock into a flower. Special effects supervisor Jim Veilleux felt that something more impressive was required to capture the scope of the Genesis Device's power, and the CGI sequence was developed instead.

The Genesis Device is one of the more magical objects to have emerged from "Star Trek." Introduced in "Star Trek II," it operates like a combination nuclear bomb and food replicator. The device can be fired at a lifeless planet, causing a massive explosion and reducing the entire planet's surface to subatomic particles. A specially programmed reconfiguration wave would then rebuild the destroyed surface into breathable air, mountains, trees, and all the other features typically found on inhabitable Class-M planets. Creating new life-sustaining planets would be a boon for the Federation, allowing them to colonize more worlds and instantaneously create more natural resources out of thin air.

Several characters in "Star Trek II," however, note that the Genesis Device is essentially a weapon of mass destruction. If it was fired at an inhabited world, all life on its surface would be wiped out in the terraforming process. It could conceivably destroy more life than it creates.