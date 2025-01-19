Star Trek's First Klingon Played An Important X-Men Villain

Sir Patrick Stewart is a nexus between "Star Trek" and "X-Men." For geeks, his two most famous roles will always be Captain Jean-Luc Picard and Professor Charles Xavier, and the two roles have a lot in common. The characters are both wise and fatherly leaders, even if Professor X is much warmer than the reserved Picard could ever be.

Stewart is not the only actor to appear in both a "Star Trek" and an "X-Men" production, though. (Heck, future Jean Grey actress Famke Janssen even appeared as a guest star on "Star Trek: The Next Generation," sharing the screen with Stewart years before "X-Men.") But one overlap you may have missed is the late John Colicos, who played an important villain in both "Star Trek" and "X-Men."

On the original "Star Trek," Colicos played the first major Klingon character, Kor, in "An Errand of Mercy." About 30 years later, he voiced Apocalypse in the animated "X-Men" series, being the first actor to ever do so. (This was Apocalypse's animation debut, because it took place in the first ever "X-Men" cartoon aside from a failed pilot.) Apocalypse was recast with James Blendick later in the series, but Colicos set the tone for his successor to follow.

In his behind-the-scenes book "Previously on X-Men: The Making of an Animated Series," Eric Lewald, a writer on the show, discussed how Colicos' casting was extra rewarding for Lewald, who grew up as a Trekkie. "To my ear, the late John Colicos had the most extraordinary voice for which I have ever written words," Lewald wrote. "John died in 2000, so I was unable to thank him for his performances as our Apocalypse. No matter how many other performers play this role, I will always hear him."

The "X-Men '97" season 1 finale featured Apocalypse voiced by Ross Marquand, and his younger self played by Adetokumboh M'Cormack. Both actors have Colicos' big shoes to fill.