X-Men '97 Season 1's Surprise Ending Sets Up A Classic Marvel Comics Storyline

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" follow.

Rejoice, my X-Fans, for your theories have prevailed.

The "X-Men '97" season 1 finale, the three-part epic "Tolerance is Extinction," ended in shocking fashion. The big bad Bastion sent Asteroid M on a collision course with Earth, deciding to force humanity into extinction rather than evolution. Professor X, unable to not see the good in Magneto, even after his frenemy's torturous attack on Wolverine, pulls Erik back to the light with a telepathic therapy session. The X-Men, once more including Magneto, save the world. But then they vanish, pulled through time to the past (Professor X, Magneto, Rogue, Beast, Nightcrawler), future (Cyclops and Jean), and parts unrevealed (Storm, Wolverine, and Morph). The past X-Men, stranded in Egypt, circa 3000 BC, meet a grey-skinned mutant that fans will certainly recognize.

As is Marvel tradition, there's also post-credits scene revealing that, while the X-Men are scattered across time, an old foe is rearing his head. In the present, En Sabah Nur's future self, aka Apocalypse (voiced by Marvel Studios' in-house mimic Ross Marquand) stands in the ruins of Genosha. "So much pain, my children, so much... death," he declares as he digs one of Gambit's half-burnt cards from the ground.

Gambit/Remy LeBeau perished back in "X-Men '97" episode 5, "Remember It," during the Genoshan genocide and was honored with a funeral in episode 7, "Bright Eyes." Since then, most comic-literate fans have pinpointed how Remy will return: Apocalypse will resurrect him as his horseman, Death, as he did for a time in the comics.

The imagery/dialogue of this stinger all but confirms that fans were right. The X-Men will soon have their fallen brother back — but not in the way they wished.