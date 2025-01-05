The Correct Order To Watch The Battlestar Galactica Franchise
Glen A. Larson's "Battlestar Galactica" has evolved into a sizable franchise since the original series (of the same name) aired in 1978. No matter the medium, these stories always find their way back to the Twelve Colonies — a group of planets representing humanity during the Cylon War — as it falls under attack. The attackers in question are the Cylons, who wish to exterminate the human race at all costs, and to this end, they destroy the Colonies, save for a small group that manages to escape. Among the remaining spacecrafts, only the Battlestar Galactica, which doubles as a battleship and a carrier, is able to offer refuge to the survivors in search of a mysterious new colony: Earth.
Yep, this is a really cool premise, and "Battlestar Galactica" explores the age-old themes of morality, survival, conflict, and faith through an intriguing narrative lens. The techno-jargon employed throughout is not ornamental, and the awe evoked by such a futuristic setting is consciously undercut by pressing, practical concerns about survival. The very existence of the human race raises complex socio-political questions, with the persistent pull of religion making matters even more complicated. How do cybernetic alien races like the Cylons perceive divinity, and how does their concept of the "self" develop in contrast to that of humans? Existential questions of a similar variety are posed throughout the "Battlestar Galactica" franchise, whose rich mythology is as compelling as its distinctive addition to the science fiction genre.
That said, the watch order for "Battlestar Galactica" can be very confusing if you're new to the property. There are two primary television series, a miniseries, two prequels, and other re-imagined continuities to account for (apart from the novels and the video games). So, let's try and make sense of these entries in a way that will help you get the most out of Larson's gorgeous, evocative creation.
The only correct watch order for Battlestar Galactica
You can make 1978's "Battlestar Galactica" your starting point, but as the original series is not required viewing, you can skip everything that precedes the reimagined 2003 miniseries. Although there is some value in visiting the show after you're done with the reimagined and companion entries, you're bound to run into continuity differences that will further complicate the timeline. Moreover, the best starting point comes in the form of two prequels: the short-lived 2010 series "Caprica" and the web series "Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome," which fit perfectly before the events of the 2003 miniseries. With this in mind, let us take a quick look at the definitive watch order for the franchise:
"Battlestar Galactica" (1978) — Original series [Optional]
"Galactica 1980" (1980) — Spin-off for the 1978 series [Optional]
"Caprica" (2010) — Prequel to the 2003 miniseries
"Battlestar Galactica: Blood & Chrome" (2012) — Prequel web-series
"Battlestar Galactica" (2003) — Reimagined mini-series
"Battlestar Galactica" (2004) — Season 1
"Battlestar Galactica" (2005) — Season 2 (up until episode 17)
"Battlestar Galactica: Razor" (2007) — TV movie [Extended Cut + Flashbacks]
"Battlestar Galactica" (2005) — Season 2 (episode 18 onward)
"The Resistance" (2006) — Web-series
"Battlestar Galactica" (2006) — Season 3
"Battlestar Galactica" (2008) — Season 4 (up until episode 11)
"Battlestar Galactica: The Face of the Enemy" (2008) — 10-part webisodes
"Battlestar Galactica" (2008) — Season 4 (episodes 12-15)
"The Plan" (2009) — TV movie
"Battlestar Galactica" (2008) — Season 4 (episode 16 onward)
Yeah, this is a lot. However, the watch order won't feel as daunting once you feel comfortable with the core premise and lore. If anything, it will feel like an unforgettable adventure with thrilling ups and downs.
There is much, much more to the Battlestar Galactica franchise
I won't be spoiling anything about the reimagined miniseries or the other series entries within this continuity, but here are some things you need to know before committing to this watch order. The first break comes midway through season 2, with episode 17 — titled "The Captain's Hand" — delving into the Pegasus arc. This storyline is continued in "Battlestar Galactica: Razor," whose extended cut should be followed up by deleted scenes dubbed "Razor Flashbacks" (which are available to watch as webisodes). Another mid-season break worth explaining is "The Plan," which tells the story of the first two seasons from the perspective of the Cylons, explaining their motivations in depth while adding more context to the lore established so far.
We're almost done here, but in case you're interested in softcover novelizations written by Larson himself, be sure to check them out. I wouldn't recommend them for their quality, but they do offer a fun little glimpse into the pre-reimagined conception of the premise. Apart from this, there's Richard Hatch's (who played Captain Apollo Adama in the 1978 "Battlestar Galactica" series) book series, which attempts to revive and continue the original premise by focusing on a new human colony and the threat of another impending war. And before you ask, yes, there are comics too. Marvel Comics published a 23-issue series based on the original show, with artist Walt Simonson at the helm.
In terms of games, the franchise has spawned several tabletop board games, among which I recommend 2008's Battlestar Galactica: The Board Game (which follows the reimagined 2003 miniseries and requires a minimum of three people for the strategy to work). Moving on to video games, there are many early Xbox and PlayStation titles that were released over the years, but the only entry of note here is 2017's "Battlestar Galactica Deadlock," which employs turn-based strategy to navigate the first Cylon War. Have fun!