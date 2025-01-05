The Correct Order To Watch The Battlestar Galactica Franchise

Glen A. Larson's "Battlestar Galactica" has evolved into a sizable franchise since the original series (of the same name) aired in 1978. No matter the medium, these stories always find their way back to the Twelve Colonies — a group of planets representing humanity during the Cylon War — as it falls under attack. The attackers in question are the Cylons, who wish to exterminate the human race at all costs, and to this end, they destroy the Colonies, save for a small group that manages to escape. Among the remaining spacecrafts, only the Battlestar Galactica, which doubles as a battleship and a carrier, is able to offer refuge to the survivors in search of a mysterious new colony: Earth.

Yep, this is a really cool premise, and "Battlestar Galactica" explores the age-old themes of morality, survival, conflict, and faith through an intriguing narrative lens. The techno-jargon employed throughout is not ornamental, and the awe evoked by such a futuristic setting is consciously undercut by pressing, practical concerns about survival. The very existence of the human race raises complex socio-political questions, with the persistent pull of religion making matters even more complicated. How do cybernetic alien races like the Cylons perceive divinity, and how does their concept of the "self" develop in contrast to that of humans? Existential questions of a similar variety are posed throughout the "Battlestar Galactica" franchise, whose rich mythology is as compelling as its distinctive addition to the science fiction genre.

That said, the watch order for "Battlestar Galactica" can be very confusing if you're new to the property. There are two primary television series, a miniseries, two prequels, and other re-imagined continuities to account for (apart from the novels and the video games). So, let's try and make sense of these entries in a way that will help you get the most out of Larson's gorgeous, evocative creation.