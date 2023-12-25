How A Cylon From Battlestar Galactica Ended Up In The A-Team's Opening Credits

In 2023, crossovers and multiverses of madness are all the rage in the arts and media, the IP machine grafting other pieces onto itself in an ever-expanding effort to pull in mass audiences. Yet the initial creative impulse at the core of crossovers — "Hey, wouldn't it be cool if X met Y?" — goes much further back into history than the beginning of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Due to pesky issues like copyright law and the like, most crossovers in films prior to the MCU tended to be either "wink-wink" references or cameo appearances. Television was another matter, however; thanks to so many popular shows airing on a single network (and those shows usually sharing a production company, at least), many characters from sitcoms, dramas, and other series turned up for an episode or two on a sister show. This happened often enough that, beginning in the 1980s, the bizarre phenomenon known as the "Tommy Westphall Universe" inadvertently began (look it up).

Of course, sometimes these crossovers would take the form of winking jokes, and weren't always necessarily planned. Take, for instance, the appearance of a Cylon from the original "Battlestar Galactica" in the opening credits of "The A-Team." Even though both shows were created by Glen A. Larson and starred actor Dirk Benedict, this appearance wasn't part of a planned crossover, but rather an inside joke that ended up making the show itself.