Scott Bakula Could Return To The Star Trek Universe With This Newly Proposed Spin-Off

As any Trekkie could tell you, "Star Trek: Enterprise" ended in a very unsatisfying fashion. Unlike the three "Star Trek" shows that preceded it (which lasted seven seasons each), "Enterprise" left the airwaves after only four, suggesting that viewers were just kind of done with the franchise. "Enterprise," which debuted mere weeks after 9/11, struggled to find an audience in a newly suspicious and war-happy world, never really getting a toehold. Its Starfleet crew, led by the stalwart Captain Jonathan Archer (Scott Bakula), are only well-known by deep-cut Trekkies who bothered to stick with the series.

Also, the show's final episode was notoriously disappointing. Rather than wrap up the arcs of the characters the series' audience had been following, the action fast-forwarded several centuries to the events of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," where Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) was shown recreating the events of "Star Trek: Enterprise" on a holodeck, interacting with holographic recreations of Archer and the others. It was a clear attempt to pander to fans, and no one is fond of the way it was handled. Archer hasn't been heard from since then, at least not in any canonical "Star Trek" projects.

Now, it seems Captain Archer could return to the small screen ... as President. Speaking with TrekMovie, longtime "Enterprise" writer/producer Michael Sussman said he and Bakula have been brainstorming a President Archer TV series together. The idea came about, perhaps naturally, after Paramount+ debuted "Star Trek: Picard." After all, if Picard can have his own show, why not Archer? Sussman evidently wrote a jokey e-mail to Bakula about the possibility of a series called "Star Trek: Archer," but they both immediately felt it was actually a good idea.