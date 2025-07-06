Every Season Of Star Trek: Enterprise, Ranked

When "Star Trek: Enterprise" was canceled in 2005 — after only four seasons — it seemed like the end of the road for the franchise. "Enterprise" always struggled to find and audience, unable to re-light the fire that burned beneath "Star Trek" throughout the 1990s. Although "Enterprise" was conceived of by the same team that oversaw "Star Trek: The Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and "Star Trek: Voyager," it felt that the entire, uh, enterprise was running out of steam.

Many have theorized as to why "Enterprise" wasn't as big a hit as its three forebears (which lasted seven seasons apiece). Some felt that the writing wasn't as sharp. Others objected to the old-world "cowboy" feeling of the show. I posit that the series wasn't welcome in 2001. "Enterprise" debuted only two weeks after the events of 9/11, and the country had suddenly shifted into a mindset of tragedy and military revenge. A franchise about pacifism, negotiating with your enemies, and practicing nonviolence wasn't welcome in that environment. "Star Trek" had to take a nap for a while. It's telling that "Star Trek" only resurged in popularity when, in 2009, a non-Trekkie adapted it into a revenge-based action movie.

It also came at a time when TV was in flux. Many shows in the early 2000s were moving from traditional episodic storytelling to more DVD-and-streaming-friendly arc-based storytelling. "Enterprise" was mostly episodic, but did a lot of experimentation with arcs, sometimes with success, sometimes not.

Since its cancelation, however, "Enterprise" has undergone an extensive relitigation, and many Trekkies have found many reasons to love the show. Sure, it was stodgy at times, but it contained a lot of interesting notions about "Star Trek," as well as new and unexpected ideas.

Below is a ranking of the show's four seasons, along with my personal reasoning behind the ranking.