5 Essential Star Trek: The Original Series Episodes That Everyone Should Watch At Least Once

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's important to note that "essential" episodes of "Star Trek" are not necessarily the best ones. To this author, "essential" denotes episodes that are wholly emblematic of the series at large, episodes that boast stories and concepts that are unique to the show or at least represent its tone and philosophies best.

Most Trekkies, for instance, tell you that "Amok Time" (September 15, 1967) is one of the best episodes of the series since it explores the inner life of Spock (Leonard Nimoy), his elaborate mating customs, and the Vulcan homeworld. The quality of that episode, however, is going to be contingent on how much you know (and presumably like) Spock going in. If "Amok Time" is the first "Star Trek" episode you ever see, you may not necessarily appreciate the relationship Spock has with Captain Kirk (William Shatner).

Ditto "The City on the Edge of Forever" (April 6, 1967). In that episode, Kirk and Spock — via a sentient time portal — travel back in time to the year 1930. There, they find a stalwart social worker named Edith Keeler (Joan Collins), whose talk of togetherness and peace may spell out a brighter future for humankind than the one it is about to face in World War II. Sadly, Spock and Kirk find that, in a butterfly effect fashion, Edith has to die for the Allied armies to go on to victory. This is a problem because Kirk has fallen in love. It's a brilliant sci-fi story, but it would have played just as well as an episode of "The Twilight Zone." Indeed, Kirk and Spock should have found ways to rescue Edith; they're smart lads.

These episodes, while perhaps the best, don't necessarily communicate what "Star Trek" is all about. These are exceptions, not rules. The five episodes listed below in no particular order, however, all possess the concepts, stories, character moments, and silliness that "Star Trek" has come to be known for.