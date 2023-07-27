Strange New Worlds' Latest Guest Star Previously Appeared In Star Trek When He Was Six Years Old

Although "The Corbomite Maneuver" (November 10, 1966) was the tenth "Star Trek" episode to air on television, it was actually the first produced after the pilot episode, "Where No Man Has Gone Before." As all good Trekkies know, the ideal order in which to watch "Star Trek" is its production order. Broadcast order is for chumps and poseurs.

In "The Corbomite Maneuver," the U.S.S. Enterprise is approached by a massive and mysterious alien spaceship, perfectly spherical and possessed of immense destructive power. The ship is called the Fesarius, and Captain Kirk (William Shatner) can only communicate with the Fesarius' captain, Balok (voiced by Ted Cassidy), via audio. Balok declares that he very much intends to destroy the Enterprise using his superior weapons. Thinking quickly, Kirk bluffs; he says that the Enterprise is equipped with an imaginary substance called Corbomite that would react negatively to a weapons attack and destroy both ships. The bulk of the episode is a standoff between the two captains.

Spock (Leonard Nimoy) is able to hack into the video cameras on board the Fesarius and gets a visual of Balok. Children of multiple generations likely recall the nightmare-inducing image of Balok's evil face. Cruelly, the "Star Trek" producers included Balok's evil face over the credits of every episode.

At the end of the episode, however, it is revealed that Balok was also enacting a bluff. He was not an evil, blue-skinned alien, but a creature that looks an awful lot like a six-year-old boy. Balok was merely testing Kirk and would love to chat diplomatically.

Balok was played by a six-year-old Clint Howard, an actor who has revisited "Trek" periodically over the decades, and he appears in the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" as a general in the Klingon Wars.