Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Review: This Wonderful YA-Flavored Series Punches Way Above Its Weight Class

Starfleet Academy is one of the most-discussed and least-visited key locations across the entire "Star Trek" franchise. It's a place where legends are crafted, mistakes are made, and young people from across the galaxy are molded into shape, ready and able to crew a starship and boldly go and so on. It exists more as a twinkle in the eye of characters like Captain Picard than a fully pinned-down, known place with an exact identity.

In other words, it's the perfect place to set a new "Star Trek" TV series, because everyone from Mr. Spock to Harry Kim has passed through its halls. It connects virtually every major character across the franchise, while being wide open enough for all kinds of interpretation. And after decades of false starts and canceled attempts, a full-blown story set (almost) entirely within its hallowed halls has finally arrived.

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" is a weird show, a funky one even, in that it has to acknowledge the fact that this franchise's put-together captains, diplomats, and scientists all began as reckless, cocky, shy, weird little folks attending college for the first time. This is a "Star Trek" show where teen shenanigans frequently take center stage, but also one that reminds us that with a little luck, these kids are going to command entire fleets one day. They just need the right education.

And when it works, and it generally does, "Starfleet Academy" is a joy.