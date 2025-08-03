Star Trek: Starfleet Academy - Everything You Need To Know About The Series

Co-showrunner Alex Kurtzman used the Comic Con panel to explain how the cast of "Starfleet Academy" finds themselves in a unique predicament that parallels both our real history and what the original "Star Trek" series stands for:

"We look at a generation now that is inheriting all of these divisions and all of these major issues. What we felt was that we wanted to create a show that anchored us back to [Gene] Roddenberry's essential vision of hope. How do you find it? How do you rebuild it? So this is the first Academy class back after 120 years of a closed Starfleet. They have a tremendous amount on their shoulders, and their mission is to reinstate the original vision of Star Trek."

Among these new recruits is Caleb (Sandro Rosta), who is a "troubled orphan" who Rosta describes as being "disillusioned by Starfleet:"

"He's grown up without an institution or institutional help for 13 years, so he's been surviving on his own. He's been on the run for his entire life; [he's an] outsider [who is] introduced to Starfleet's values of connection, community, working together for a higher purpose to better yourself as a group, not just as an individual—that was what was special about Caleb. [...] You're going to be entering Starfleet through the eyes of this outsider, and it was an honor to play that role."

As the rare human cadet in the cast, Rosta has a lot of peculiar colleagues to familiarize himself with. Among them is Sam "aka Series Acclimation Mil" (Kerrice Brooks), a Kasqian hologram who is the first of her kind to join Starfleet. Rounding out the cast are a Klingon Jay-Den Kraag (Karim Diané), Khionian Darem Reymi (George Hawkins), and Tarima Sadal (Zoë Steiner).

Navigating Starfleet Academy is no easy task for these young cadets, because the school they are attending doubles as a starship, and is deployed out into the field like "a teaching hospital" so that the cadets can apply what they learn within the Academy onto the field in real-world situations as they attempt to shape the future of the Federation.

Accomplishing that goal has never felt further away for the Federation than it does in "Starfleet Academy," but these young cadets have a bevy of familiar faces to help (or hinder) in that goal.