Starfleet Academy Star Paul Giamatti's Favorite Star Trek Movie Won't Surprise You

On the new series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," Paul Giamatti plays a half-Klingon, half-Tellerite super-pirate named Nus Braka. "Starfleet Academy" is set in the 32nd century, a full nine centuries after the events of "Star Trek: The Original Series." More specifically, it takes place after a galaxy-wide cataclysm called The Burn (a cataclysm first introduced on "Star Trek: Discovery") which caused most of the starships in the galaxy to explode at the same time. As one can very well imagine, this ended Starfleet and almost completely eradicated the Federation. A massive network of enslaved individuals and pirates filled the power vacuum, and the galaxy is still lousy with criminals like Nus Braka. The point of the re-opened Starfleet Academy, then, is to instigate a proper period of reconstruction.

Nus Braka has a connection to Caleb (Sandro Rosta), a young human and one of the Academy's students. The mysteries of Nus Braka and Caleb, I'm sure, will be revealed gradually over the course of the show's first season. Giamatti plays Braka with his trademark verve, making him threatening, affable, and charismatic. Braka is part of an enjoyable tradition of personality-driven villainous "Star Trek" characters with over-the-top sadistic tendencies. The "Star Trek" franchise is at its best when it doesn't play with "heroes" and "villains," of course, but an entertaining antagonist is still fun.

Giamatti is, it may be refreshing to learn, a legitimate Trekkie who has deep knowledge of the property at large. It's perhaps surprising, however, that his favorite "Star Trek" movie is one that doesn't actually have a villain. Well, then again, maybe it's not so surprising, as Giamatti adores 1986's immensely popular and widely beloved "Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home," as he admitted in an interview with TrekMovie.