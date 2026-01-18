Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Is Getting Review Bombed And That's Sad But Not Surprising

It's a day that ends in "y," which means some petty little hate machines are busy spending their precious time on this earth review bombing another movie or television series for being too "woke." This time it's the wonderful YA-flavored new Paramount+ series "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy," and the review bombers are out in force, decrying the series for straying too far from what they believe is the true meaning of the franchise. In this case, they're upset about women who aren't sex objects and positive LGBTQ+ representation, because to some viewers those things are scarier than a whole fleet of Jem'Hadar warships. As it stands, the critic rating for the series on Rotten Tomatoes is at 86%, while the audience score is at 43% (and dropping).

Making things worse is human thumb Stephen Miller, the United States Homeland Security Advisor, who for some reason has decided to weigh in (instead of doing his job). Miller opined that Paramount should beg William Shatner to take over the whole franchise, posting a scene from "Starfleet Academy" to the website formerly known as Twitter and calling it "tragic." Yet "Star Trek" has always been progressive and will always be progressive, and anyone who can't wrap their minds around that needs to try a whole lot harder.