A Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Actor Was Given Crucial Character Info In A Ridiculous Way
The Cardassian character of Damar, played by the capable Casey Biggs, first appeared on the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Return to Grace" (February 5, 1996). He was initially a random Cardassian officer on board one of his people's warships when his superior officer, Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo) was pilloried and ostracized for having an illegitimate half-Bajoran child. Through an extended set of circumstances on a Klingon ship, however, Damar ended up becoming Dukat's right-hand man. He ended up serving a notable role in the years-long war that eventually broke out on "Deep Space Nine."
Because the series is so involved and eventful, and because it incorporates so many characters, Damar had an arc of his own and ended up becoming the Legate of Cardassia, which is essentially the planet's president. He achieved that rank, however, just as his planet was being subjugated by the Dominion, a far-off galactic force behind the above-mentioned war. Damar became depressed and alcoholic in response, and ended up leading a revolt against the Dominion forces. All told, Damar appeared in 24 episodes of the series. Every supporting character on "Deep Space Nine" became a co-lead by the end, Damar included.
And who was Damar as a character? He was a scoundrel. He hated Bajorans for racist reasons, and adhered all too closely to the Cardassian military mindset. It wouldn't be until later in the series that it would be revealed that Damar also had a tragic backstory. Indeed, the revelation of Damar's backstory was such a surprise that it surprised even Biggs. As he revealed in a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, Biggs wished he had known about Damar's dead wife and child much earlier in the series.
Casey Biggs didn't know that Damar had a tragic backstory
"Return to Grace," it should be noted, aired in the show's fourth season. In the episode "Penumbra" (April 7, 1999), it was finally revealed that Damar was married and had a child. That was in the show's seventh and final season, and Damar had already appeared in 15 episodes by then. The story went that Damar was concerned that the Dominion would jail his family during their subjugation of his planet, and he sent them into hiding to protect them. The Dominion found his wife and child, however, and ordered that they be executed. These details, however, weren't revealed to Casey Biggs until two appearances later, in the episode "Strange Bedfellows" (April 21, 1999).
Biggs recalled how thrown he was when asked about his favorite episodes. The actor said:
"I also loved the one that Rene Auberjonois directed ("Strange Bedfellows"), where I actually stopped drinking. I got to throw that horrible kanar at the mirror and watch it drip down, and I never had to take another sip of that stuff. That was also the episode where I found out that I had a family. I had no idea that Damar even had a family until I read that script. Weyoun comes in and says, 'Well, your wife and child were killed.' I read that and said, 'I had no idea that I had a wife and child.' I might have played Damar a little differently if I had known that."
Kanar is a kind of Cardassian booze, and the on-camera prop drink didn't taste good. Weyoun is a Dominion leader played by Jeffrey Combs. But, yes, if Biggs had known his character had undergone a large tragedy, he would certainly have given Damar a more melancholy edge.