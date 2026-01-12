A Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Actor Was Given Crucial Character Info In A Ridiculous Way

The Cardassian character of Damar, played by the capable Casey Biggs, first appeared on the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "Return to Grace" (February 5, 1996). He was initially a random Cardassian officer on board one of his people's warships when his superior officer, Gul Dukat (Marc Alaimo) was pilloried and ostracized for having an illegitimate half-Bajoran child. Through an extended set of circumstances on a Klingon ship, however, Damar ended up becoming Dukat's right-hand man. He ended up serving a notable role in the years-long war that eventually broke out on "Deep Space Nine."

Because the series is so involved and eventful, and because it incorporates so many characters, Damar had an arc of his own and ended up becoming the Legate of Cardassia, which is essentially the planet's president. He achieved that rank, however, just as his planet was being subjugated by the Dominion, a far-off galactic force behind the above-mentioned war. Damar became depressed and alcoholic in response, and ended up leading a revolt against the Dominion forces. All told, Damar appeared in 24 episodes of the series. Every supporting character on "Deep Space Nine" became a co-lead by the end, Damar included.

And who was Damar as a character? He was a scoundrel. He hated Bajorans for racist reasons, and adhered all too closely to the Cardassian military mindset. It wouldn't be until later in the series that it would be revealed that Damar also had a tragic backstory. Indeed, the revelation of Damar's backstory was such a surprise that it surprised even Biggs. As he revealed in a 2012 interview with StarTrek.com, Biggs wished he had known about Damar's dead wife and child much earlier in the series.