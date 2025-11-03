Whatever Happened To The Maquis On Star Trek?

The utopia of "Star Trek" isn't always that utopian.

In the universe of "Star Trek," Earth and hundreds of other alien worlds are part of the United Federation of Planets, a mutually beneficial organization devoted to the sharing of resources, the exchange of cultural ideas, and the fomenting of diplomatic relations. There is never war within the federation, as diplomacy has reached the level of super-science, allowing for the absolute avoidance of armed conflict, even between the most cantankerous of neighbors. Starfleet, the widespread, Earth-based space military, provides the ships, manpower, and technology to assure planets stay in contact and that resources are perfectly allocated, all while studying, discovering and learning.

Sadly, even with their peace-loving setup, the Federation often has to deal with non-Federation worlds that are still devoted to money or conquest or military might. Most notoriously, the Federation has often had to deal with the Cardassians, a fascist regime ruled by the military and devoted to the taking and occupation of other worlds. And when the Federation is dealing with the Cardassians, their diplomatic approach can sometimes result in unjust results. Case in point: thanks to a poorly-thought-out treaty, the Federation ceded a great swath of a demilitarized zone back to the Cardassians in the late 2360s. Sadly, there were a great number of Federation colonies in that zone who suddenly found themselves under Cardassian rule.

Many of those colonists had to become a militia against the Cardassians, and came to resent the sloppy, dismissive treatment of the Federation. The freedom-fighting militias organized into The Maquis. The Maquis aimed to fight off the Cardassians, and form their own independent state, free from Federation oversight. There aren't too many malcontents in the world of "Star Trek," but the Maquis were most certainly malcontent.