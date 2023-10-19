Star Trek: Lower Decks Proves That Annoying People Still Exist In A Utopia

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," entitled "Caves," Lieutenant Boimler (Jack Quaid) finds himself trapped in an alien cave with his three best friends, unable to escape. While there is reason to panic — they are surrounded by seemingly carnivorous moss — none of them are thrown into a panic. Luckily, being trapped in a cave is a common occurrence on "Star Trek," and something even low-ranking Starfleet officers are familiar with. As Boimler and his friends attempt to escape, they while away the time by reminiscing about their previous cave missions gone awry.

Boimler tells a story of when he was trapped in a cave with Lieutenant Levy, a genius mathematician who likes to expound on bizarro conspiracy theories. As soon as Levy and Boimler are alone, the former begins blithering about the evil plots put into the galaxy by a species called the Vendorians, a shape-shifting race last seen in "Star Trek: The Animated Series." Levy is really, really annoying, and believes things that can easily be disproven. This irks Boimler to no end, and he finally just lets Levy have it. No, Picard is not a hologram. Yes, the doctor on the U.S.S. Voyager is. Later, Levy admits that he gets his information from logging onto "subspace forums."

Levy is annoying, smug, and frustratingly right when it comes to some of his wilder theories. He's the kind of co-worker you hope you never have a shift with.

Of course, that's the very spirit of "Lower Decks." Even if you work in a glorious post-capitalist society wherein all living beings have pledged to better themselves and the rest of the galaxy, all while having access to some of the most glorious travel, communication, research, and entertainment technologies imagined, there are still going to be a-holes.