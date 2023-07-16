Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Gives Directors The Freedom To Shift Between Genres [Exclusive]

One might credit the impressive longevity of "Star Trek" to its versatility. Overall, "Star Trek" is a science-fiction workplace drama, of course, but within that formalist, space-bound framework, it can incorporate any number of moods, stories, tones, and genres. The earliest episodes of the original series tended toward horror, with multiple monsters and demigods doing horrible things to the Enterprise and its crew. Later episodes involved military episodes about tactics and warship maneuvers. Others were light fantasy episodes about meeting fictional creatures manifested in real life. There were legal dramas, cosmic philosophy episodes, love stories, and even outright comedies.

While the thirteen extant "Star Trek" movies have largely been action films, on the small screen, "Star Trek" stretches every which way.

The most recent episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Charades," is a comedy episode writ large. Thanks to an eerie alien medical procedure, Spock (Ethan Peck) was transformed from a half-human-half-Vulcan into a full human. With the transformation came a puberty-like wave of irrational emotions. Spock became ravenously hungry, constantly horny, and unable to control his feelings. By coincidence, Spock's transformation occurred right before his fiancée's parents were scheduled to visit the Enterprise. Can Spock hide his transformation from his ultra-Vulcan in-laws-to-be? This is the premise of a sitcom, or perhaps Mike Nichols' film "The Birdcage."

In an upcoming interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, Jordan Canning, the director of "Charades," talks about Trek's long-held genre versatility, and how "Strange New Worlds" in particular affords its makers a great deal of leeway when it comes to tone and creativity.