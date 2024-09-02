Star Trek: Voyager's Biggest Mistake Happened In The Pilot, According To One Writer

The premise of "Star Trek: Voyager" was full of promise. In the pilot episode, "Caretaker," the title ship is assigned to apprehend a rogue vessel piloted by a terrorist group called the Maquis. The Maquis were an anti-Federation group that resented the organization's clumsy diplomacy, and tendency to kowtow to violent species like the Cardassians. The Maquis played a small role in late episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," and they provided a tantalizing philosophical counterpoint to Gene Roddenberry's utopian future; we seem to be living in a universe without want, and the Federation seems to exist to provide equity to the galaxy, but there are still many people who aren't getting what they need. The Maquis aimed to rectify that.

During the scuffle, the U.S.S. Voyager and the Maquis ship are both unexpectedly whisked clear across the galaxy by a godlike alien being. The whisking damages both ships and the Maquis have to transport to the Voyager to survive. Now both crews are stranded 70 years from Earth, forced to live together on a ship with a limited crew and no access to renewable resources.

This was a premise ripe for drama, as it came with the interpersonal conflict baked in. The Starfleet officers and the Maquis would constantly butt heads, but neither group could abandon the other, as they needed one another's know-how and elbow grease. Over the course of the series, audiences would see if the desperate, lonely situation would force the two crews together, or drive them to antagonism.

Writer Ron D. Moore, however, felt that anything exciting about the above premise was abandoned almost immediately. In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Moore went on the record with how all of the show's potential drama was essentially solved at the end of the pilot. Any drama between the Maquis and Starfleet was instantly laid to rest.