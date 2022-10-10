Kate Mulgrew Looks Back On Mrs. Columbo, Her Short-Lived Columbo Spin-Off [Exclusive]

Actress Kate Mulgrew has had a long and storied career. Although perhaps best recognized as Captain Janeway on "Star Trek: Voyager" or Red on "Orange is the New Black," Mulgrew's TV career goes back to the 1970s when she appeared in 409 episodes of the soap opera "Ryan's Hope." But Mulgrew landed her first starring role in 1979 — when she was only 24 — playing the title character on the short-lived detective spinoff series "Mrs. Columbo."

To explain: "Columbo" was a popular detective series that first began regularly airing in 1971. "Columbo" starred Peter Falk as the title character, a police lieutenant whose first name is never officially spoken (although fans will be able to tell you that it's Frank). The gimmick of the series was that audiences were allowed to watch the perpetrators commit their crime right in a given episode's opening act. Columbo wouldn't be called in to investigate until later in said episode. Given his detached way of speaking, distracted demeanor, and slovenly, rumpled appearance, Columbo was often underestimated. At the end of his investigation, Columbo always seemingly lost the thread when confronting his suspects, and was always ready to leave the room defeated. Then he would turn around with a "Just one more thing ..." and proceed to lay out the perpetrator's entire crime in perfect detail. It was a formula that carried Columbo through 10 seasons and 69 episodes and TV movies.

Throughout the series, Columbo would often allude to his wife, whom he only referred to as "Mrs. Columbo." This mysterious off-screen wife, as Columbo told it, would dictate a lot of his behavior. The wife's absence was so noticeable that one could be forgiven for assuming Columbo was not married and he had made her up.