One of the things that has differentiated "Star Trek" from "Star Wars" and any number of its genre contemporaries is its penchant for thought-provoking storytelling. Through its futuristic perspective, "Star Trek" has been able to explore different elements of the human condition, veering into outright existentialism on several occasions. The show is no stranger to asking hard moral questions that test the various main characters throughout the franchise's extensive history. This has been true of the franchise since "The Original Series," with the tradition living on as the venerable science fiction property has been reinvigorated in the streaming era.

From episodes musing on the nature of existence to episodes that explore the cost of conflict on one's soul, "Star Trek" excels when it presents its shows with philosophical adventures. The real standout episodes are the ones that leave the morality of the decisions that have been made shrouded in ambiguity. But more than just having the characters second-guessing themselves, these moments spread that introspection and reflection on consequence to the audience. Here are 12 philosophical "Star Trek" episodes that will leave you thinking as the end credits begin to roll.