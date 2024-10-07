Star Trek: The 10 Saddest Deaths In The Franchise, Ranked

Although it became something of a pop culture catchphrase, Dr. McCoy (DeForest Kelley) only said "He's dead, Jim" four times throughout "Star Trek." He does say variants like merely "He's dead" or "He's dead, captain" a few times, however. This is all to point out that people die frequently on "Star Trek," as being a Starfleet officer is a dangerous job. One cannot serve on the Federation flagship without encountering life-threatening danger on a weekly basis.

Indeed, many Trekkies became flippant about the deaths on "Star Trek" to the point of finding them a little risible. The word "redshirt" — a slang term for a doomed, nameless pawn — entered the lexicon when Trekkies noticed how often supporting players, usually in red uniforms, bit the big one under the command of Captain Kirk (William Shatner). McCoy may have only said "He's dead, Jim" four times, but 24 redshirts died on his watch.

It wasn't until a notable character death in "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan" that "Star Trek" started to become a little more ginger about killing off its Starfleet officers. The showrunners realized that character deaths would be more meaningful, tragic, heroic, and memorable if they weren't common. By the time "Star Trek: The Next Generation" came along in 1987, the wholesale slaughter of uniformed officers shrank considerably.

It did still happen, though. Indeed, many of the deaths on "Star Trek" are downright terrifying and tragic, whether they be large and dramatic or sudden and unexpected. Below is a list of the 10 saddest character deaths in the history of the franchise. It may or may not include the notable "Star Trek II" death mentioned above.