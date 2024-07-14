Star Trek: Voyager's Tuvix Actor Took Cues From Past Neelix And Tuvok Moments

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Tuvix" (May 6, 1996), the jolly hobbit-like chef Neelix (Ethan Phillips) and the emotionless Vulcan security officer Tuvok (Tim Russ) are on a botanical mission together, collecting rare alien fauna for survival purposes. When they beam back to the U.S.S. Voyager with a bag of plants, however, the transporter goes haywire and accidentally fuses them into a single amalgamated being. The new entity bears a perfect blend of Neelix and Tuvok's physical appearances, and possesses both of their memories and personalities. The new being calls themself Tuvix (Tom Wright) and soon incorporates themself into the crew, finding that they are happy as an amalgamated being with their own identity.

"Tuvix" is one of the most notorious episodes of "Voyager," as the two-beings-in-one premise sounds like something out of a Saturday morning cartoon. It's doubly notorious for its conclusion. It turns out the Voyager's engineers have found a way to separate Neelix and Tuvok back into their original forms, but would require Tuvix's body to do it. Tuvix, however, no longer wishes to be separated. Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) orders Tuvix essentially to their execution so that she can have her original crew back. Tuvix protests all the while, screaming that what Janeway is doing is morally wrong. She does it anyway. Was Janeway right? The question has been asked a lot since 1996.

Tom Wright gives a great performance as Tuvix, cleverly incorporating speech patterns and mannerisms from both Tim Russ and Ethan Phillips while slowly emerging as a character of his own. Wright took to Reddit back in 2014 to answer questions about his various "Star Trek" roles, and he pointed out which mannerisms from Russ and Phillips he tried to imitate most closely.