Star Trek: Voyager's Most Famous Episode Is Still Tearing Fans Apart Today

The "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Tuvix" (May 6, 1996) was, for many years, mocked as one of the worst episodes in the series. The premise is risible: A transporter malfunction accidentally merges the stern, logical Tuvok (Tim Russ) with the jolly hobbit-like Neelix (Ethan Philips) to form Tuvix (Tom Wright), a being that shares the personalities of both. There had been plenty of fantastical, silly, and even stupid stories on "Star Trek" before, but this seemed to go one step beyond. It felt like a fully realized TV production of an idle doodle one might make in the margins of their notebook during 10th grade history — or, at the very least, a question one might ask after a giant bong rip. Tuvok and Neelix are the opposite. What if they were the same guy? Cosmic.

But years later, after "Voyager" was off the air, new questions began to arise about "Tuvix," exploring the actual meaning of the episode. The character of Tuvix, you see, found that he liked being a composite being, and began to develop memories and experiences all his own. As far as Tuvix was concerned, Tuvok and Neelix were both dead, unfortunate "parents" who died in "childbirth." Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) was faced with a brand-new member of her crew.

But she also faced a moral quandary. While Tuvix was a conscious being with his own agency, Janeway required both Tuvok and Neelix on her crew for the U.S.S. Voyager to function the way she liked. She and the engineers on the Voyager eventually discovered a way to re-separate Tuvok and Neelix and bring them back to life. To do so, though, she would have to eliminate Tuvix, effectively executing him.

Janeway executed him. Tuvok and Neelix were restored. To this day, fans object to her decision. As recently as 2020, Mulgrew has addressed the issue on her social media accounts.