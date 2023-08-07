Jonathan Frakes Decided To Break A Big Rule On One Star Trek Episode

Since concluding its seven-season run on May 23, 1994, "Star Trek: The Next Generation" has held up remarkably well. It took a season or two for the series to truly find its footing, but once it did the show not only matched but expanded on the Original Series' intellectually acute exploration of humankind at its very best and absolute worst. "TNG" was especially vital in the late '80s and early '90s as we witnessed the demolition of the Berlin Wall and the fall of the Soviet Union. There wasn't a show on television at the time that wrestled with our rapidly changing post-Cold War world more thoughtfully or bravely.

One element "TNG" shared in common with OG "Star Trek" was its adherence to an unfussy visual house style that left editors plenty of options as they tore through a 26-episode season order. This was television, where, very rare exceptions, the writers and actors were king. No one watched "TNG" eager to see a fluidly staged tracking shot, and the directors generally stuck to this aesthetically conservative approach.

Except for that rascal Jonathan Frakes. The man who continues to play Commander William Riker took his first crack at directing with season 3's quite good "The Offspring," and, having inhabited the show's sets for over 50 episodes, clearly had some subtly imaginative ideas for how to shoot them. But it wasn't until his third directorial effort, season 4's "The Drumhead," that he indulged his inner auteur. And he had every right to do it given the episode's guest star.