Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: What Is The Burn And Why Is It So Important?

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 1, episodes 1 and 2 — "Kids These Days" and "Beta Test."

"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" marks a pivotal moment in the franchise's history, in more ways than one. Not only is "Starfleet Academy" a YA live-action series that punches above its weight class, but it also shows how this universe has managed to recover from a pivotal event known as the Burn.

The Burn occurred sometime around the year 3069 and did terrible things to the Federation. The crew of the Discovery finds this out the hard way in "Star Trek: Discovery" season 3, when a time jump strands them in a crime-ridden post-Burn future where Starfleet's ships have been destroyed by this mysterious galaxy-wide event. The Burn ultimately turns out to be a dilithium crystal glitch that caused the spaceships' warp drives to explode on a massive scale. The unwitting and unwilling culprit is the dilithium-attuned Kelpien called Su'Kal (Bill Irwin and David Benjamin Tomlinson), whose mental anguish over seeing his mother Issa (Hannah Spear) die caused the incident.

"Starfleet Academy" focuses on the first class of new Starfleet officer trainees after the Federation finally recovers enough to resume proper operations. Because of this, the show both inherently legitimizes the Burn event and makes it a central part of the story.