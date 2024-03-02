Star Trek: Discovery Made A Change For Saru In Season 3 That 'Intimidated' Doug Jones

At the beginning of its third season, "Star Trek: Discovery" went through something of a soft reboot, with fans often debating about what worked and what did not. Thanks to a complex season-two story about a malevolent machine intelligence, the U.S.S. Discovery was forced through a portal in time, depositing it in the year 3188, about 900 from their starting point. The crew of the Discovery found the future to be bitter and broken. It seems a galaxy-wide cataclysm — nicknamed The Burn — destroyed every active starship a few centuries earlier. The last remaining scraps of the Federation went into hiding while a vicious crime syndicate, the Emerald Chain, rose to power in its absence. The Discovery, equipped with now-ancient technology, had to fight the Emerald Chain, locate the Federation, and attempt to help a galaxy they didn't understand.

On a show where most of the characters were unbalanced, violent, and weepy, the calm, gentle, and clear-thinking Saru (Doug Jones) stepped up to serve as the captain of the U.S.S. Discovery. Saru, unlike the incidentally murderous crew, was prudent and cautious, slightly less inclined to take the Discovery on reckless acts of attack than the impulsive and weepy Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green).

While "Discovery" was less about its central captain than previous "Star Trek" shows (Michael Burnham was the main character), it was no less stressful for Jones to play a starship captain. The captain had to give orders, delivery tech-heavy dialogue, and make bold decisions on camera. Additionally, because all the characters have to listen to their captain, so too do the viewers. That kind of attention stressed Jones out as an actor. He admitted as much in a 2021 interview with TrekNews. Saru, he said, was equal to the challenge of becoming the captain of the Discovery. He, as an actor, was far less eager.