Robert Picardo Explains Why The Doctor Looks Different (But Acts The Same) In Star Trek: Starfleet Academy [Exclusive]

Even if a young adult-flavored "Star Trek" show isn't exactly your bag, "Starfleet Academy" co-showrunners Noga Landau and Alex Kurtzman have a significant secret weapon up their sleeves. See, this upcoming series isn't merely a "Discovery" sequel/spin-off, but a long-awaited reunion with one of the best characters of "Star Trek: Voyager." Robert Picardo's Emergency Medical Hologram (EMH, for short) was never given a name, embarked on some of the most entertaining subplots, and even courted several love interests over the course of that earlier show. Despite seemingly reaching the conclusion of his story when the USS Voyager finally made it back home to Earth, the fan-favorite Doctor will instead continue to serve Starfleet as a member of the rebuilt Academy nearly a millennia after we last saw him.

Of course, that massive timescale presents certain issues — namely, how has he changed in the intervening centuries? As a hologram, he could've easily chosen to remain exactly the same age as he presented himself to be in "Voyager." Instead, he's exactly the frown-faced, music-loving, crotchety man we remember him to be ... though slightly older in appearance. In a recent interview with /Film's Jacob Hall, the actor spoke about what went into this choice and whether the show's canonical explanation made sense to him: