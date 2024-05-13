The Male Cast Members Of Star Trek: Voyager Had One Complaint About The Doctor

This author recalls reading an issue of TV Guide in 1994 (yes, I am quite old) about the then-upcoming TV series "Star Trek: Voyager," set to debut in January of 1995. The TV Guide noted that Robert Picardo, a Joe Dante repertory player, would play a character named Doc Zimmerman, the holographic doctor on board the U.S.S. Voyager. This name was culled from pre-production notes on the series, and the showrunner fully intended for Zimmerman to be the character's name.

The premise of the show, however, dictated that the Doctor have no name. The Doctor was an Emergency Medical Hologram, only meant to be activated in times of extreme crisis when a chief medical officer is not available. Once the crisis was over, the hologram was meant to be shut off. Thanks to the stranded state of the U.S.S. Voyager, however — it was stranded across the galaxy, 70 years from home — the Doctor was never shut off. He eventually began to develop a personality and emotions of his own, essentially coming to life. By the end of the series, the Doctor had hobbies, friends, ambitions, and even love interests.

That last point was something of a sticking point with the cast of "Voyager." At least with the members of the cast who hoped they, too, would receive love interests and play scenes with other actors they would get to kiss. In a 2022 interview with StarTrek.com, Picardo revealed that several of his co-stars were jealous that the Doctor — not even a human character — got multiple love interests and kissing scenes when they hadn't received any.