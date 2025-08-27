The 5 Worst Episodes Of Star Trek: Voyager, Ranked

"Star Trek: Voyager" (1995-2001) was the fifth "Star Trek" series, and the third to be set in the 23rd century. It arrived when the franchise was on a prolonged hot streak, having just concluded a successful seven-season run of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," released its seventh movie in "Star Trek: Generations," and continuing with its ambitious series "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." What's more, "Star Trek: Voyager" was the series that launched the UPN, a Paramount-owned TV network that was, at the time, full of promise.

"Voyager," however, proved to be slightly less popular than its 1990 counterparts. It struggled to tell interesting stories, and ratings were always just north of bad. The first three seasons of the series were not well-received, and audiences didn't start tuning in until the introduction of Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) in season 4.

The premise was tantalizing: The U.S.S. Voyager is magically whisked clear across the galaxy by a dying, all-powerful god alien who was looking for a potential mate. When the god alien dies, the Voyager is left stranded 70 years from Earth in a part of the galaxy that has never heard of the Federation. The crew of the Voyager would have to rely on their wits and their principles to survive, knowing there was no backup coming. Would they ever make it home? How would they even refuel? The ship's captain, Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), had to become both resolute and more than a little authoritarian to keep her ship in shape. Sadly, the notion of the ship operating on limited resources was not addressed enough.

But within that premise came a lot of "spinning your wheels" episodes that didn't have interesting notions, or were just based on bad ideas. There were dumb character moments, and too many stories about the Borg and the holodeck. Below are the five worst episode of the series.