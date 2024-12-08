The Missed Star Trek Opportunity That Has Haunted Garrett Wang
Ensign Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) has become the punchline of many jokes among Trekkies, mostly because of the poor sap's rank. Harry was a young engineer, newly awarded the rank of ensign, and eager to serve aboard his first assignment, the U.S.S. Voyager. He couldn't have predicted that the ship would almost instantly be magically whisked clear across the galaxy by a godlike alien, landing in the Delta Quadrant, 75 years away from Earth. "Star Trek: Voyager" lasted for seven years, and the title ship went through extensive travails in their quest to return home. And in all that time, Harry Kim remained an ensign, the lowest-ranked senior officer on the Voyager's bridge.
Was Kim incompetent? Quite the opposite. He was eager, ambitious, and intelligent. Kim's biggest flaw, at least at the beginning of the series, was his youthful inexperience. By the end, he had more experience than any ensign in Starfleet. And yet, he was never promoted. It wouldn't be until a later episode of "Voyager" that he would state out loud he knew that his captain didn't want to shake up the status quo when trapped in a remote location.
Wang has, of course, expressed frustration (most of it playful) over the fact that Harry Kim was always an ensign. In interviews, however, Wang has spoken more earnestly of several other frustrations he had with "Voyager." Back in 2011, Wang spoke with StarTrek.com, and the actor noted that he missed multiple opportunities behind the scenes as well. Greatest among them is that Wang, unlike several of his co-stars, was never allowed to direct an episode. Roxann Dawson and Robert Duncan McNeill had both been permitted to direct multiple times each, while Robert Picardo directed twice, and Tim Russ once. Wang wanted to direct, and never got the chance.
Garrett Wang never got to direct an episode of Star Trek: Voyager
Wang noted that his acting capabilities were cut short from the very start. He recalls getting an explicit instruction from executive producer Rick Berman that the human characters on "Star Trek" had to be less expressive and more militarily formal than the non-human characters. This, Berman said, was to make the alien characters stand out and let viewers see a difference between Starfleet and non-Starfleet personnel. Wang hated the mandate, and recalled that he and his co-stars often had to reshoot scenes because they became too emotional.
Not making the characters more broadly human and funny, Wang said, was one of his show's greatest missed opportunities. When Wang said as much to a reporter for TV Guide, however, it seems to put him on Rick Berman's s***list. Wang only said something along the lines of (by his recollection) "I think the producers of 'Voyager' did not take the risks to make the show as good as it could be." That was it. But Wang feels it was that interview that caused Berman to deny him a directing gig.
As Wang put it:
"Even though I wasn't really specific about what the issue was, that printed comment alone sealed the death of my ambitions to direct an episode of Star Trek. Robbie McNeill was the first to direct an episode during season two. After Robbie, there was a mad rush by Robert Picardo, Tim Russ and Roxann Dawson to be the next in line to direct for season four. I felt, 'Let them go ahead of me.' I was in no rush. After they all had their chance to direct during season four, I asked to direct for season five, but unfortunately the TV Guide article had just gone to print and I was turned down."
Which was, of course, a little catty of Berman.
Cast members directed Star Trek all the time
Going back to the days of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," cast members started to direct episodes of the franchise rather frequently. LeVar Burton has directed 29 episodes across all of "Star Trek" and Jonathan Frakes has directed 23. Five of the main "Deep Space Nine" cast members directed episodes, and, as mentioned, Dawson, McNeill, Picardo, and Russ all helmed "Voyager." This was, of course, after Leonard Nimoy directed two "Star Trek" feature films back in the '80s. After "Next Generation," if an actor was interested in directing, they could often just make a special request of the higher-ups, and they would eventually — after a training period — be allowed.
Wang says that he made the request, and was the first ever to be outwardly denied. In his words:
"I was the first actor in 'Star Trek' history to be denied the chance to direct. The irony of the situation was that, unlike my predecessors, who only wanted to direct for the sake of directing and acquiring their DGA cards, I was the only one who wanted to direct 'Trek' and make it the best it could be, drawing upon my knowledge and experiences as a lifelong fan of science fiction. I truly believe that if I was given the chance, it would have been the best freshman effort by a Trek actor because of my passion for sci-fi. This missed opportunity has haunted me ever since."
Wang hasn't directed anything since, sadly. And, yes, he has continued to work in sci-fi, as well as ancillary "Star Trek" projects since "Voyager" went off the air in 2001. I think I speak for all Trekkies when I say I wish I could have seen what Wang could have done behind the camera. The actor, now 55, may still have a chance someday.