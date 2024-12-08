The Missed Star Trek Opportunity That Has Haunted Garrett Wang

Ensign Harry Kim (Garrett Wang) has become the punchline of many jokes among Trekkies, mostly because of the poor sap's rank. Harry was a young engineer, newly awarded the rank of ensign, and eager to serve aboard his first assignment, the U.S.S. Voyager. He couldn't have predicted that the ship would almost instantly be magically whisked clear across the galaxy by a godlike alien, landing in the Delta Quadrant, 75 years away from Earth. "Star Trek: Voyager" lasted for seven years, and the title ship went through extensive travails in their quest to return home. And in all that time, Harry Kim remained an ensign, the lowest-ranked senior officer on the Voyager's bridge.

Was Kim incompetent? Quite the opposite. He was eager, ambitious, and intelligent. Kim's biggest flaw, at least at the beginning of the series, was his youthful inexperience. By the end, he had more experience than any ensign in Starfleet. And yet, he was never promoted. It wouldn't be until a later episode of "Voyager" that he would state out loud he knew that his captain didn't want to shake up the status quo when trapped in a remote location.

Wang has, of course, expressed frustration (most of it playful) over the fact that Harry Kim was always an ensign. In interviews, however, Wang has spoken more earnestly of several other frustrations he had with "Voyager." Back in 2011, Wang spoke with StarTrek.com, and the actor noted that he missed multiple opportunities behind the scenes as well. Greatest among them is that Wang, unlike several of his co-stars, was never allowed to direct an episode. Roxann Dawson and Robert Duncan McNeill had both been permitted to direct multiple times each, while Robert Picardo directed twice, and Tim Russ once. Wang wanted to direct, and never got the chance.