One Of Hulu's First Ever Shows Was A Western Comedy Created By A Star Trek Star

"Star Trek: Voyager" introduced Nancy Hower's Ensign Samantha Wildman in the fourth episode of the show's second season, "Elogium" (which first aired in 1995). Described as a xenobiology expert during her introduction, the character was named after Samantha Wildman, a real-life young girl who, after dying in a tragic accident, had donated life-saving organs to co-writer Jimmy Diggs' wife. Hower's character would go on to give birth to her daughter, Naomi, in the 1996 episode "Deadlock," which was a dramatic wrinkle for "Voyager." Recall that the premise of the series was that the U.S.S. Voyager was lost in space, 70 years from Earth. This meant Wildman's daughter — who was half human and half Ktarian — would have to be raised in space.

Naomi was the one who ended up playing a major role on the show (as a young girl, Naomi was portrayed by Scarlett Pomers), while Samantha only appeared in eight episodes total. She didn't have much of a character arc, either, other than she had to balance being a parent with being a Starfleet officer. After the second season of "Voyager," she only popped up once per season, all the way through season 6.

Hower, meanwhile, would go on to have a much more fascinating career outside of the "Star Trek" franchise, mostly in the music industry. For example, she was the frontwoman and songwriter of the alternative rock bands WENCH and STELLA, even opening for Meat Loaf once. She also played Yitzak in a 2001 production of the famous rock musical "Hedwig and the Angry Inch" and wrote several stage musicals and indie films throughout the early 2000s (with her credits including "The Wizard of Id," "City Limits," and the Enron biopic "Memron"), in addition to co-creating the sketch comedy series "10 Items or Less." "Voyager" was a visible gig for Hower, but she was always busy.

Then, in 2013, Hower teamed up with actor John Lehr to create "Quick Draw," a comedy/Western TV series that incorporated a lot of improvisation to boot. Fun trivia: "Quick Draw" was also the first original, full-length scripted comedy series distributed by Hulu.