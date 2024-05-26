An Emotional Scene In Star Trek: Voyager Had Scarlett Pomers Fighting Back Tears

In the "Star Trek: Voyager" episode "Once Upon a Time" (November 11, 1998), the Delta Flyer — manned by Tom Paris (Robert Duncan McNeill), Tuvok (Tim Russ), and Ensign Wildman (Nancy Hower) — crash lands on a remote, uninhabited planet and gets buried under three kilometers of rock. Wildman is grievously injured, and it's only a matter of time before she succumbs to her injuries, lest she return to sickbay back on board the Voyager. However, thanks to an ion storm, the Voyager cannot immediately locate the Flyer. The clock is ticking.

On board the Voyager, no one seems equipped to tell Wildman's young daughter Naomi (Scarlett Pomers) about the danger her mother is in. Neelix (Ethan Phillips), the ship's ineffectual morale officer, decides that the best way to tell Naomi is to ... not tell her. Neelix takes Naomi to the ship's holodeck to enact a weird-ass children's book program called "The Adventures of Flotter," a fairy tale about Flotter the water being (Wallace Langham), Trevis the tree (Justin Louis), and the Ogre of Fire. It seems that the Flotter tales have been passed down through many generations and that Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) partook as a girl.

Eventually, Naomi finds out about her mother, but not from Neelix. She begins spiraling into sadness. Neelix finally confesses that this may be a devastatingly sad moment for her and that it's okay for Naomi to be afraid. Neelix even shares a personal story about his own perished family. Needless to say, Naomi and Wildman are reunited by the end of the episode. In 2019, StarTrek.com interviewed Pomers about playing Naomi, and she remembered "Once Upon a Time" most sharply. It seems that this was the most intense acting she had to do on the show.