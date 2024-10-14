Robert Beltran Refused To Return As Chakotay For This Star Trek: Picard Storyline

Although "Star Trek: Voyager" concluded in 2001, multiple characters from the series have returned throughout the franchise at large to remind Trekkies that they all still exist and are still going about their Starfleet careers. Both Seven of Nine (Jeri Ryan) and Tuvok (Tim Russ) appeared on "Star Trek: Picard," with the former playing a regular role on the series. The reference-heavy "Star Trek: Lower Decks" makes "Voyager" references all the time, and even had an episode set on board the U.S.S. Voyager.

Most notably, Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) not only had a cameo in the 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis," but a holographic version of the character played a large role in the animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy." That same show also featured the real-life Janeway, the Doctor (Robert Picardo), as well as a subplot involving Chakotay (Robert Beltran), the captain of the experimental ship the U.S.S. Protostar. Chakotay, Trekkies can tell you, was the first officer on board the U.S.S. Enterprise back in the day, but who also belonged to a resistance group called the Maquis that aimed to topple the Federation. The Maquis hated the Federation's repeated negotiation with its enemies, and often lost their homes in reckless treaties.

Chakotay was a gentle, pragmatic character, often evening out the passions of his co-workers. He was heroic, and meditated regularly. Chakotay also provided good First Nation representation, even though it was later revealed that the Native American consultant on "Voyager" was making it all up.

Beltran spoke with TrekMovie in 2023, and the actor revealed that he had a chance to play Chakotay in two episodes of "Star Trek: Picard." He turned down the gig, however, because it wasn't appealing to him.