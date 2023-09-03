Star Trek: Prodigy's Cancelation Caught The Cast & Crew Completely Off Guard

On June 23, 2023, it was announced that Paramount+ would be canceling its animated series "Star Trek: Prodigy" at the end of its second season. To add insult to injury, every extant episode of the series to date was to be removed from the service entirely. One can still find "Prodigy" on DVD and Blu-ray, but Trekkies might want to hustle if they want to see this series at all. The reason for the cancelation is likely due to the broad fallacy of modern streaming. Major studios, it seems, stuff their streaming services with expensive, high-profile programs to prove to the company's shareholders that their streaming services have a lot of abstract value. If the stock value stays high, then the services will continue to overspend on production. The actual popularity of the shows is irrelevant, and many have suspected that most streaming services have much lower numbers than they have let on.

Once a new show has fulfilled its function as "valuable content," the studio can then dismiss it as it sees fit, saving that expensive bandwidth for something else.

This was the fate of "Prodigy," a gently beloved, kid-friendly "Star Trek" series in the admittedly overstuffed "Trek" library of Paramount+. It was likely the least talked-about series of the new "Trek" shows, but it was hardly a flop or an obscurity. There was every reason for its fans and its makers to believe it would continue to be made.

When the news came down that "Prodigy" had been canned, co-head writer and co-producer Aaron Waltke was just as startled as everyone else. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, he recalled being in the middle of a promotion cycle when he got the bad news.