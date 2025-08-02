Why Didn't Star Trek's U.S.S. Voyager Ever Run Out Of Anything?

From a certain perspective, "Star Trek: Voyager" was the purest of the "Star Trek" shows. The premise saw the show's title ship, the U.S.S. Voyager, magically whisked across the entire galaxy by a godlike alien and deposited in the Delta Quadrant, 70 years away from Earth. The series was about how the Voyager and its crew traverse unknown space in an effort to return home. The Delta Quadrant was so far from Earth that all the aliens the Voyager encountered hadn't ever heard of the Federation, Starfleet, or any of the usual trappings of "Star Trek." The U.S.S. Voyager was on its own, truly alone, unable to call for backup, and unable to demonstrate that the crew had allies.

"Voyager" was pure in that the characters had to rely on their principles. It's easy to be confident about Starfleet ideals when there are a thousand ships from hundreds of worlds — all of them providing near-unlimited resources — covering your back. It's harder when you have to be the sole representative of Starfleet on a lone ship with dwindling resources and an increasing sense of desperation.

An element of "Voyager" that was never thoroughly explored, however, was its lack of resources. Federation starships are miracles of technology, and their power supplies are vast and deep, but they are not perpetual motion machines with inexhaustible resources. "Star Trek: Voyager" presented the tantalizing notion that a Starfleet vessel may run out of food, water, or power. This would force the show's writers to invent resource-related stories about how a starship crew would survive when they can't refuel at a local Starbase.

This intriguing premise, sadly, was forgotten after less than a season, and the Voyager's supplies seemingly became infinite again in due course. The reason why the Voyager never ran out of resources is because the writers forgot to write stories about scarcity.