Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Harnesses A TNG Classic To Reinvent The Gorn

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 9.

The "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" team proposed that the show's most underused lead character, Enterprise pilot Erica Ortegas (Melissa Navia), would get more focus in season 3. The season's penultimate episode, "Terrarium," is indisputably an Ortegas-focused episode, albeit one that takes her out of her element.

In "Terrarium," Ortegas is piloting a shuttle that is pulled through a wormhole; she crash-lands on a barren moon of a planet on the other side of the wormhole. While the Enterprise tries to locate her, Ortegas must survive... but not alone, because there's another stranded pilot on the planet. A Gorn pilot, specifically, but one that proves surprisingly willing to cooperate with her new neighbor. No one is more surprised than Ortegas herself.

Up to this point, "Strange New Worlds" has depicted the Gorn as borderline monsters – ravenous predators without mercy or compassion. The series even revealed that the Gorn reproduce by laying eggs inside other sentient beings, Xenomorph-style, and they power their half-organic ships by melting and feeding their prisoners into them. But "Star Trek" has always been a series about bridging differences, and understanding an individual can't be judged solely by the group or species they belong to.

Next to La'an (Christina Chong), who was kidnapped by the Gorn as a child, Ortegas is probably the one who hates the Gorn the most. She was captured by them back in "Hegemony" and had half her hand melted off in one of their feeding chambers. It thus makes sense for her to be the one who learns this lesson that the Gorn can be communicated with.

The episode alludes to the original Gorn episode, "Arena," where Captain Kirk (William Shatner) and a Gorn captain (played in costume by stuntmen Bill Blackburn and Bobby Clark, voiced by Ted Cassidy) are locked into single combat on a desert world. It was all a plot by the Metrons, advanced aliens that wanted to study humanity and the Gorn. "Terrarium" reveals near the end that Ortegas and the Gorn's meeting, too, was an earlier Metron experiment to observe if two races could interact in peace.

However, another episode that "Terarrium" invites comparisons to is "Darmok," one of the most beloved episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation."