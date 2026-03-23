Why Paramount Plus Ended Star Trek: Starfleet Academy After Two Seasons
Some interstellar journeys last longer than others, but it appears we're already approaching the end of the road for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." Only weeks after season 1 came to a stirring conclusion and with filming on season 2 already in the can, Variety reports that Paramount has decided not to move forward with future seasons of the series. This comes despite "Starfleet Academy" season 1 garnering positive reviews and being what seemed like a perfect YA-focused addition to a franchise that finds itself at a bit of a creative crossroads — one that needs to court younger viewers more than ever.
So, why cancel a spin-off show like "Starfleet Academy" before it's hardly even gotten off the ground? Variety notes that this likely came as a result of low viewership numbers, with none of the 10 total episodes in its first season managing to crack Nielsen's top 10 streaming charts. In the ruthless and crowded world of streaming television, not even one of the most famous names in science fiction could cut through the noise. This leads any fan to wonder about the ratings for "Strange New Worlds" and "Discovery," which were able to run for five seasons each (with the former's fourth season premiering this year, and final season already filmed).
One could argue that low initial ratings are typically par for the course when it comes to new "Star Trek" shows and that subsequent seasons would help draw both established viewers and newcomers alike, but Paramount has decided to pull the plug. Famously, the original "Star Trek" series, "Star Trek: Enterprise," and "Star Trek: Prodigy" were canceled in the middle of their planned runs due to their ratings, so in a weird way, this is part of an unfortunate tradition.
CBS Studios and Paramount+ released the following joint statement addressing their decision:
"We're incredibly proud of the ambition, passion, and creativity that went into bringing 'Star Trek: Starfleet Academy' to life. The series introduced audiences to a bold new group of characters, welcomed familiar faces, and expanded the 'Star Trek' universe in exciting new ways. We're grateful to Alex Kurtzman, Noga Landau, Gaia Violo, and the entire cast and crew who pushed storytelling boundaries in the spirit of Gene Roddenberry's vision. We look forward to sharing the upcoming second and final season with everyone, and continuing to celebrate the cast, crew, and all that was accomplished with this series."
Star Trek's future remains murky following Starfleet Academy's cancellation
What's the overall creative direction for "Star Trek" these days? The answer to that pressing question remains even more in flux following the cancellation of "Starfleet Academy." To this point, it's been roughly a decade since we last saw the franchise in theaters with "Star Trek Beyond," with the only developments on that front resulting in the straight-to-streaming, critically-derided 2025 "Section 31" spin-off movie. On the streaming side of things, things remain as murky as ever. "Strange New Worlds" is scheduled to end with a fifth season in the years ahead, but, beyond that, no other shows are currently in development.
For their part, "Starfleet Academy" co-showrunners/executive producers Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau wrote an open letter to the show's cast and crew ... and which sounds like a subtle response to the negative backlash to "Starfleet Academy" season 1:
"Whether you're working on 'Star Trek' or part of the marvel that is 'Star Trek' fandom — its very heart, soul, and conscience — the joy comes from adventuring across boundaries of time, space, and the humanly possible in service to Roddenberry's transformative vision of the future. That incomparable vision was fueled by an inexhaustible optimism. 'Star Trek' places its bet on the best in human nature. It dares to imagine a society of 'infinite diversity in infinite combinations,' free of war, hate, poverty, disease, and repression, and dedicated to the spirit of scientific inquiry and respect for all life, whether carbon or silicon-based, green-skinned or blue."
Variety notes that Kurtzman is currently "in talks" to renew his overall deal with CBS Studios, which was set to expire after 2026. Whatever the future of "Trek" looks like, Kurtzman may continue to have a decisive hand in it.
"Star Trek: Starfleet Academy" season 2 has yet to receive a premiere date.