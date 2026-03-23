Why Paramount Plus Ended Star Trek: Starfleet Academy After Two Seasons

Some interstellar journeys last longer than others, but it appears we're already approaching the end of the road for "Star Trek: Starfleet Academy." Only weeks after season 1 came to a stirring conclusion and with filming on season 2 already in the can, Variety reports that Paramount has decided not to move forward with future seasons of the series. This comes despite "Starfleet Academy" season 1 garnering positive reviews and being what seemed like a perfect YA-focused addition to a franchise that finds itself at a bit of a creative crossroads — one that needs to court younger viewers more than ever.

So, why cancel a spin-off show like "Starfleet Academy" before it's hardly even gotten off the ground? Variety notes that this likely came as a result of low viewership numbers, with none of the 10 total episodes in its first season managing to crack Nielsen's top 10 streaming charts. In the ruthless and crowded world of streaming television, not even one of the most famous names in science fiction could cut through the noise. This leads any fan to wonder about the ratings for "Strange New Worlds" and "Discovery," which were able to run for five seasons each (with the former's fourth season premiering this year, and final season already filmed).

One could argue that low initial ratings are typically par for the course when it comes to new "Star Trek" shows and that subsequent seasons would help draw both established viewers and newcomers alike, but Paramount has decided to pull the plug. Famously, the original "Star Trek" series, "Star Trek: Enterprise," and "Star Trek: Prodigy" were canceled in the middle of their planned runs due to their ratings, so in a weird way, this is part of an unfortunate tradition.

CBS Studios and Paramount+ released the following joint statement addressing their decision: