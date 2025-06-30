All 5 Star Trek Animated Shows, Ranked From Worst To Best

As of this writing, there have been five animated series in the annals of "Star Trek." The first was also called "Star Trek" (although is now better known as "Star Trek: The Animated Series"), and it reassembled most of the 1966 show's original cast (Walter Koenig was left out), continuing where the original series left off. It ran for two seasons in 1973 and 1974. Some Trekkies consider "Animated Series" to be only partially canonical, as later films and shows contradicted what it put forth. It was, however, the first time Trekkies learned that the "T" in "James T. Kirk" stood for "Tiberius."

The second animated "Star Trek" series didn't launch until 2020, after the franchise had moved to Paramount+. "Star Trek: Lower Decks" was a 30-minute animated sitcom version of "Star Trek," set shortly after the events of "Star Trek: Voyager." That show lasted a successful five seasons before coming to a close in 2024. While "Lower Decks" was in production, Paramount also launched "Star Trek: Prodigy," a CGI-animated series produced by Nickelodeon. That show was meant to be more kid-friendly than other "Star Trek" shows, and featured a cast of teenage characters. That show lasted two seasons, spread over 2021 and 2024.

As for the other two animated "Star Trek" shows, there may be some debate as to their taxonomy. The stop-gap anthology series "Short Treks" ran for two seasons from 2018 to 2020, and, as the title implies, was constructed of short, independent stories within the Trek universe. Two of the shorts in the show's second season were animated, so that may count as an animated series unto itself. "Short Treks" then, in turn, gave birth to the all-animated series "Very Short Treks," a new anthology series of brief, crass, non-canonical comedic cartoons. That series ran for five episodes in 2023.

How do these animated shows rank? Let us slip into our judge's robes and make some tough calls.