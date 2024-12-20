The 5 Best Episodes Of Star Trek: Lower Decks, Ranked

As the only "Trek" show featuring a crew with an encyclopedic obsession with past "Star Trek" heroes, it's sometimes hard to pinpoint what "Lower Decks" itself feels like — independent of its many references. If the show's curious, sassy, pure of heart essence was ever perfectly captured over the course of a single episode, it may have been "Fully Dilated," the fifth-season standout that sees Mariner, Tendi, and T'lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz) trapped on an undercover mission for an entire year. The reason? Boimler and Rutherford spilled micheladas on the transporter interface two seconds after the group beamed down.

"Trek" has done time dilation — the idea that the passage of time is different on one planet than another — before, but the show makes the concept its own with the flawlessly executed shrimp cocktail fiasco. While the three Starfleet officers await transport off of Dilmer III, cultivating science projects (in T'lyn's case), growing increasingly paranoid (in Tendi's case), and doing jail time (Mariner, naturally) in the interim, we're continually shown cuts back to the transporter room, where the endearingly idiotic boys waste precious seconds wiping sauce and booze into the control panel with their own shirts. The premise is simultaneously ambitious and stupid in the best way.

It's a great bit, but "Fully Dilated" has something even better up its sleeve: the severed head of Data (Brent Spiner), the "Next Gen" favorite whose presence always elevates any "Trek" project in which he appears. Paramount+ era "Trek" has a tendency to deliver brief fan service cameos, but this isn't that. Instead, Data is incorporated beautifully into Tendi's storyline, giving her reassurance about her insecurities over a possible promotion and telling her that he knows how it feels to be the first of your kind to break new ground. Spiner imbues his voice role with a sense of quiet comfort (even when Tendi goes full Dr. Frankenstein), and the pair's commiseration as two marginalized people in spaces that aren't built for them is one of the most profound moments in the entire series. "Fully Dilated" recognizes the power of time to either pull people apart or help them grow together, and in the end, the women of the Cerritos choose to have each others' backs. This is "Star Trek: Lower Decks" (briefly) at its most sincere, and it's a joy to watch.