Why T'Lyn Is Star Trek: Lower Decks' Most Important Addition To Season 4

The second-season "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode "wej Duj" (October 7, 2021) had a high concept. Rather than merely follow the usual lower-ranking officers on board the U.S.S. Cerritos, it split its time three ways, looking at ensigns on the Cerritos, on the Klingon ship the IKS Che'Ta', and on the Vulcan ship, the Sh'val. The Vulcan ensign (or the Vulcan military's equivalent) was T'Lyn (Gabrielle Ruiz), an officer considered by her superiors to be feisty and emotional. The joke of "wej Duj," of course, is that T'Lyn is just as stone-faced and stoic as her Vulcan counterparts, she merely reacts to crises using instinct sometimes, rather than logic all of the time.

Fast-forward to the current fourth season of "Lower Decks," and T'Lyn is now serving on board the Cerritos as a provisional officer. She now spends most of her time with Lieutenants Marianer (Tawny Newsome), Boimler (Jack Quaid), Rutherford (Eugene Cordero), and Tendi (Noël Wells). Fans of "Lower Decks" know that the four core characters are raucous, crass, emotional, and given to fits of illogic. T'Lyn doesn't appear to be happy. Well, she's a Vulcan, so maybe "happy" isn't the right word. But she's certainly not content and often uncomfortable. Indeed, in the most recent episode of "Lower Decks," called "Empathological Fallacies," T'Lyn reveals to Mariner that she was assigned to the Cerritos as punishment for her actions in "wej Duj." Regardless, Mariner, Tendi, Rutherford, and Boimler have all accepted T'Lyn as a new friend that they josh with and care about.

Ultimately, "Lower Decks" is about workplace friendships, and T'Lyn has proven to be a valuable addition to the show, balancing the characters' usual rowdiness. In a recent interview with the website TrekMovie, supervising director Barry Kelly got specific about T'Lyn's additions to the show.