Star Trek: Lower Decks Reached Deep Into A Classic TNG Episode For Its Latest Storyline

Spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" follow.

We're halfway through "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4, and one of the best parts of the season has been Lieutenant (J.G) T'lyn, the new Vulcan officer on the U.S.S. Cerritos.

Gabrielle Ruiz's perfectly monotone delivery is always funny, complemented by the character being animated with a more limited range of expression than the others (notice how her eyelids are always halfway down). This performance reflects the writing's strength; T'Lyn adds something new to the show's existing character dynamic. Our four lower deck leads are all outgoing and excitable people (Boimler is skittish, but not withdrawn). With T'lyn, the Cerritos finally has its straight woman, because she's stoic, unblinking, and unbreakably calm.

To an outsider, T'lyn looks like the model Vulcan — but appearances are deceiving. She was first introduced back in the season 2 episode, "wej Duj," serving on the Vulcan science ship Sh'vhal. She was about 2% more impulsive than the rest of the crew, sometimes arriving at logical decisions by way of gut feeling. This makes her a rogue by Vulcan standards.

T'lyn was banished to Starfleet, something she's still not happy about. In "Empathological Fallacies," she tries to get in touch with her old Captain Sokel and ask for her job back. The message fails because of a communications blackout, the same time as the rest of the Cerritos crew starts acting like they're in "The Naked Time."

The initial assumption is that some visiting Betazoids are causing emotional disturbances with their telepathy. Nope — it's T'lyn. She has early onset Bendii Syndrome, which destroys Vulcans' abilities to regulate their emotions and causes those feelings to be telepathically projected.

This affliction, and its wide-reaching results, were first seen in the classic "Star Trek: The Next Generation" season 3 episode "Sarek."